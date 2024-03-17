iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $46,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $106.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,662,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,454. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

