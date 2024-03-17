iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stake Lifted by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.19% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $29,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 337,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.72. The company had a trading volume of 422,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,543. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $83.31 and a 1 year high of $117.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

