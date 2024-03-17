iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 760,700 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the February 14th total of 985,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 968,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.