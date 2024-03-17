iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,616. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $113.96.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

