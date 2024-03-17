iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Acquired by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.38. The company had a trading volume of 105,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,491. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $88.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

