iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) is Dfpg Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 479,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises about 1.8% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $23,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. 8,612,337 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.25. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

