iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,452,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 668,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after buying an additional 339,787 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,521. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

