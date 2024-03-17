iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 2.1% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.19. 2,519,449 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

