iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

QUAL traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $161.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,647,216 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

