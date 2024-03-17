iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Position Lifted by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 1.7% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,462,000. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,652,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,048. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

