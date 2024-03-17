iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7,124.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 163,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 161,374 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.85. 1,995,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,892. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $175.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

