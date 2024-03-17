iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 725,600 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the February 14th total of 602,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,361,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,798,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after purchasing an additional 404,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,197,000 after buying an additional 129,249 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,470,000 after purchasing an additional 612,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,100. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.4477 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

