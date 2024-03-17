Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.89 billion. Jabil also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Get Jabil alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Stock Down 16.5 %

Shares of JBL opened at $123.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.