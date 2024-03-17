Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $208,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,088,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $453,190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,799,000 after acquiring an additional 527,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $193.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.72. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $195.12. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

