Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 14th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Jaguar Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jaguar Health Trading Down 6.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 141.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Jaguar Health by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 208,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAGX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 29,435,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,725,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Articles

