Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 14th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Jaguar Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of JAGX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 29,435,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,725,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
