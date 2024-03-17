Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Purchases 50,000 Shares

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,920.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 133,100 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,846.62.

TSE:JAG opened at C$2.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$160.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.46. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

