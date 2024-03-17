James Daniel Fay Sells 20,735 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 20,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $40,225.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,340,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, James Daniel Fay sold 21,498 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $43,425.96.

On Friday, March 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $52,500.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $56,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $65,750.00.

Matterport Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $39.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.11 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 126.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.35%. Analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,886,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,254,000 after purchasing an additional 503,338 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Matterport by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTTR shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

