James G. Marken Sells 24,338 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $1,615,313.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANIP. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,074,000 after purchasing an additional 156,594 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.