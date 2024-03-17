James R. Miller Sells 21,060 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $82,344.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,523.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RealReal Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.84. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. Analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (down previously from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RealReal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of RealReal by 222.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RealReal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter valued at $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RealReal by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in RealReal by 30.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 250,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 58,056 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.