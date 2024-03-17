Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Downgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$39.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$42.00.

JWEL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$43.50 to C$38.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.47.

TSE:JWEL opened at C$26.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$22.10 and a 1-year high of C$34.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 71.03%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

