Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JWEL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.47.

JWEL stock opened at C$26.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$22.10 and a 1-year high of C$34.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.03%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

