Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) CAO Brennan A. Hughes Sells 1,812 Shares of Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

