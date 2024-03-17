Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,177,700 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the February 14th total of 2,541,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21,777.0 days.
Japan Post Price Performance
Japan Post stock remained flat at $9.32 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. Japan Post has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.
About Japan Post
