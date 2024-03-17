JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OPRT

Oportun Financial Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.