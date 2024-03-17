John J. Kuch Sells 4,474 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) CFO John J. Kuch sold 4,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $104,825.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,562.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Xencor Stock Performance

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,901,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,981,000 after purchasing an additional 717,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,767,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 115,886 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,280,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 124,117 shares during the last quarter.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Xencor

About Xencor

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.