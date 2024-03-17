Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.1% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $158.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $381.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.58 and a 200-day moving average of $156.95. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

