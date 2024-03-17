Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 29.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.05%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Stock Performance

JSDA stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.00. Jones Soda has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.

