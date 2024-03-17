Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 29.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.05%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.
Jones Soda Stock Performance
JSDA stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.00. Jones Soda has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.29.
About Jones Soda
