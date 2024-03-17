Joseph Duane Matheny Sells 2,257 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $17,356.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

On Tuesday, February 13th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $331,767.36.

On Thursday, January 25th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $667,249.92.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $310,219.20.

On Thursday, December 14th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 11,319 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $91,344.33.

On Monday, December 11th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 32,080 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $255,677.60.

On Friday, December 8th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 14,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $111,580.00.

Mister Car Wash Trading Up 3.5 %

MCW opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.67. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $230.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 186.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 89,764 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,300,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 88,830 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 323,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 202,930 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCW shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mister Car Wash

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.