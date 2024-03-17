JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Purchased by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBIN. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 279,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 719,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,488,000 after acquiring an additional 59,169 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 109.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBIN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.78. 66,878 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

