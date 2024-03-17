JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Stock Holdings Increased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,987 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.83% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

NYSEARCA:BBSC opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

