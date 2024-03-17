JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 30,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $190.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $191.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

