JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Purchased by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 761,512 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $46.23. 233,502 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

