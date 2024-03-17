Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 709,600 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 14th total of 868,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 709.6 days.

Karoon Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KRNGF remained flat at $1.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. Karoon Energy has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.64.

About Karoon Energy

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Australia and Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the State of Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018.

