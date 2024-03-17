Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 709,600 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 14th total of 868,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 709.6 days.
Karoon Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KRNGF remained flat at $1.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. Karoon Energy has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.64.
About Karoon Energy
