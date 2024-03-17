Kaspa Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $3.06 billion and $74.65 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,039,594,269 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,036,032,506.454563. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.13134951 USD and is down -5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $71,029,112.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.