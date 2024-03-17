Kava (KAVA) Trading 13.9% Lower This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001334 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $972.07 million and $31.14 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00084433 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00018341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.