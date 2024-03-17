KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $58.52.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 107,023 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

