KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
KB Financial Group Stock Performance
KB Financial Group stock opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $58.52.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.
Featured Articles
