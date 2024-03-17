Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

KEQU stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, VP Ryan S. Noble sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $32,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,227.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kewaunee Scientific news, VP Ryan S. Noble sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $32,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,227.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas J. Batdorff sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $26,248.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,762.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

