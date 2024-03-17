Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $483,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nomura cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

