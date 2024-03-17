Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys 87,233 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 622,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,233 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Agenus by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Garo H. Armen bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 625,969 shares in the company, valued at $406,879.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Agenus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.13.

Agenus Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Articles

