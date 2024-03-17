Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $236.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.85 and a one year high of $287.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

