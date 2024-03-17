Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $251.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

