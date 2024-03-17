Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares during the period. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

