Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $475,000 Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 321.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 86,043 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $56.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.