Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,153 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Zoetis by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $172.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

