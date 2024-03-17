Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,431,000 after acquiring an additional 129,387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 33,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after acquiring an additional 61,936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after buying an additional 31,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IMCG stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $70.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.