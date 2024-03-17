Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH) Short Interest Update

Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keyarch Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYCH. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Keyarch Acquisition by 11.4% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,078,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 19.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keyarch Acquisition by 19.1% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 583,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Keyarch Acquisition by 237.9% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 573,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 403,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Performance

KYCH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 65,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,853. Keyarch Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.

Keyarch Acquisition Company Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

