Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,060,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 14th total of 8,304,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 149.9 days.
Keyera Stock Performance
KEYUF traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. 670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,139. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.
Keyera Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keyera
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.