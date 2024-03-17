Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,060,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 14th total of 8,304,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 149.9 days.

Keyera Stock Performance

KEYUF traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. 670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,139. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Keyera Company Profile

Featured Stories

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

