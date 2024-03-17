Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($26.78) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keywords Studios has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,113.33 ($27.08).

LON KWS opened at GBX 1,426 ($18.27) on Wednesday. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of GBX 1,252 ($16.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,908 ($37.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,552.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,482.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4,074.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is presently 571.43%.

In related news, insider Don Robert bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,631 ($20.90) per share, with a total value of £55,454 ($71,049.33). 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

