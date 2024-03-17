Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $112.09

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 112.09 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 143 ($1.83). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 141.40 ($1.81), with a volume of 15,790,974 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.69) price target on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Kier Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KIE

Kier Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Kier Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £631.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1,571.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 128.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Kier Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

About Kier Group

(Get Free Report)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.