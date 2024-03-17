Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) & Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Critical Comparison

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) and Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Killam Apartment REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust -2.61% -0.47% -0.27% Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $660.98 million 5.29 -$17.23 million ($0.07) -222.43 Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Killam Apartment REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Killam Apartment REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Independence Realty Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Independence Realty Trust and Killam Apartment REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 1 0 4 0 2.60 Killam Apartment REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.18%. Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus target price of $21.17, suggesting a potential upside of 45.48%. Given Killam Apartment REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Killam Apartment REIT is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

About Killam Apartment REIT

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.